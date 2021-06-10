Thailand reopening schools nationwide Monday, Bangkok and Dark Red Zone – ‘online’ only for now

From February 28 to June 9, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 5.4 million doses of vaccine to people in the country

COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)

As several recent clusters in Bangkok involves crowded communities, vaccination effort have therefore been focused in the areas such as Klong Toei district and many other areas of Bangkok







The Ministry of Education has made the final decision for school to reopen on Monday, June 14, 2021. However, provinces in the “Maximum and Strict Control” Areas (Dark Red Zone) including Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani are not permitted to operate the onsite teaching for the time being.

For Chonburi, the governor has yesterday (June 9) issued an official announcement to extend schools closure in the province and urged all the educational institutes to use on air, on line, on demand and on site strategies to communicate with their students for now until further changes.

As the World Blood Donor Day is approaching on June 14, 2021. The Thai Red Cross Society is inviting people to make donations at the National Blood Center on Henry Dunant Rd. in Pathumwan district of Bangkok (NNT)



















