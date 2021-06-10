Delta or Indian variant to date detected in 348 people in Bangkok and 10 more provinces

According to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Thai Medical Sciences Department, the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first emerged in India, has spread to 11 provinces in Thailand, with 348 people found to be infected to date, including 318 cases in Bangkok alone.







He said Thursday that random tests on 4,185 samples from infected people, taken between April and yesterday, found 3,703 cases of the Alpha variant (88.48%) and 348 Delta cases (8.32%).

The Delta variant cases include 318 in Bangkok, 17 in Udon Thani, 2 each in Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum and 1 each in Phitsanulok, Roi-et, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram and Samut Sakhon.





The tests were jointly undertaken by the Medical Sciences Department and a network of laboratories at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi hospital and Prince of Songkhla University. (NNT)



















