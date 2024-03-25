Thailand releases statement on terrorist attack in Moscow

Thailand is profoundly shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in the Moscow region on 22 March 2024 that claimed more than a hundred of lives and several more injured.

​Thailand strongly and unequivocally condemns this brutal and heinous attack and all such terrorist attacks on innocent civilians.







​Thailand expresses its sincere condolences to all the victims and their families for their loss. The thoughts and prayers of the Thai people are with the Russian people at this tragic and difficult time. (MFA)































