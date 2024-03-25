Establishment of national committee to combat PM2.5 air pollution crisis demanded

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has called for the establishment of a national committee and an agency dedicated to combating the PM2.5 air pollution crisis, a pressing issue for both Bangkok and the northern regions of Thailand. In a recent academic publication, TDRI outlines a comprehensive strategy to tackle the fine particulate matter that plagues the nation’s air.







Authored by distinguished fellow Nipon Poapongsakorn along with researchers Sutthipat Ratchakom and Kamphol Pantakua, the paper advocates for a sandbox-type management system in the north and revisions to existing pollution control laws. It underscores the necessity of a big data system for tracking pollution hotspots across Thailand and its neighbors, urging for an adequate budget for local management and international collaboration to reduce cross-border fire hotspots.







The research identifies major causes of pollution in Bangkok, including temperature inversion, carbon emissions from congested traffic, reliance on fossil fuels for electricity, and a high concentration of factories. Despite efforts to shift towards renewable energy sources, such as solar and biomass, renewables account for only 18% of the energy mix. The paper also highlights the adverse effects of emissions from over 3 million diesel vehicles and the prevalence of factory emissions in the area surrounding Bangkok.







In the northeast, agricultural burning emerges as a significant contributor to air quality deterioration, with around 580,000 rai of land repeatedly burned over the past decade. Cross-border agricultural fires further exacerbate the air pollution crisis, presenting a challenging issue that requires regional cooperation for effective management. (NNT)































