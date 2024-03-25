Thai Ambassador presents ‘Letter of Credence’ to President of the Republic of Singapore

Her Excellency Mrs. Ureerat Chareontoh presented the Letter of Credence to His Excellency Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Singapore on 14 March 2024. After the presentation, Ambassador Ureerat expressed her commitment to strengthen the cordial ties and friendship between the two countries in all dimensions leading towards the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Singapore in 2025. (MFA)











































