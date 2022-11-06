Thailand reforms nationality and civil registration laws for easier citizenship and rights claims

Thailand has a registered stateless population of more than half a million – one of the largest in the world.

Nearly a quarter of them live in Chiang Mai and are mostly members of indigenous ethnic minorities from the mountainous border areas.







Being registered provides them with some access to education, work, and health care. Thailand has endorsed the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR's #IBelong Campaign to End Statelessness by 2024.







The nation has also gradually reformed its nationality and civil registration laws to make it easier for people to claim their citizenship and rights. Over 100,000 stateless people have acquired Thai citizenship since 2008.

