Massive expansion approved for U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

The Cabinet has approved in principle a plan to massively expand U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport to develop its capacity for accommodating commercial flights by adding a new runway, taxiways and facilities.

According to Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek, the expansion will serve business operations based in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).







The aim is to serve up to 60 million yearly passengers and transform the airport closest to the popular tourist city of Pattaya into a major international travel hub. Most passengers are currently being served by Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, along with Phuket International Airport.







The U-Tapao expansion was originally launched in October 2019 by the Royal Thai Navy on a budget of 17.77 billion baht. The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with seeking the remaining 16.31 billion baht to fund the project. (NNT)

































