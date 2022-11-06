Pattaya hustler steals money and car from gullible friend

Pattaya police are searching for a car thief who repeatedly robbed his supposed friend.

Pattarajarin Chanakha, 25, told police Nov. 3 that he knows who stole his white Honda City from his house on Soi Rong Nam Khaeng in central Pattaya. It was the same man for whom he’d fed twice and let “borrow” 1,000 baht. Besides, he had the suspect on video taking the car.







The victim explained to the media that a few months ago he invited the unnamed thief to his house to eat barbecued pork. He didn’t see the friend again for months but, when he did, Pattarajarin made him another meal because he looked hungry.

During that second meal, the suspect feigned going to the restroom and stole 1,000 baht from Pattarajarin’s wallet. The “friend” left a note, saying he was only “borrowing” the cash and would repay Pattarajarin once he got a job. Pattarajarin said he believed him and didn’t press the matter.







But the friend wasn’t through taking advantage. On Oct. 26, he snuck back into the house while Pattarajarin was not looking, rummaged around looking for the Honda car key and drove away with the vehicle.

Pattarajarin finally said enough is enough and want police to track down the thief hoping to at least get back his car.





































