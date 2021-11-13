Thailand redefines control zones, entertainment venues to open January 2022

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) convened its general meeting on Friday to review various topics, with the reopening of night entertainment venues among top agendas. However, the CCSA decided to push back the reopening date for entertainment venues to January 15 of next year.







The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, came after 2 weeks of Thailand’s reopening to tourists without mandatory quarantine which started on the 1st of November, 2021.

To accommodate Thailand’s reopening to international visitors, the government on the Royal Thai Government Gazette website announced earlier last month the latest relaxation of COVID-19 measures, including the lifting of nighttime curfew in tourism areas covering 17 provinces previously coded dark-red for highest and strict COVID-19 control. Moreover, alcohol consumption is allowed in restaurants and eateries in the four provinces that are classified as “blue zones” including Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket.





The center resolved to downsize dark-red zones from seven provinces to six provinces namely Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Chanthaburi changes from a dark-red zone to become one of 39 red zones of maximum control.





Control zones cover 23 provinces. High surveillance zones are in five provinces while tourism pilot zones are Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket. Tourism pilot zones impose disease control measures earlier designed for surveillance zones. (Agencies)





























