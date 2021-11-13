Japanese-Thai man arrested for shooting Pattaya guard

A Japanese-Thai man was arrested for allegedly shooting a security guard on Pattaya Beach.

Burit Yochimura, 26, was captured on Nov. 12 at an unnamed hotel on Soi 12. He was charged with attempted murder, illegal weapons possession, Class 5 narcotics possession and carrying a gun in the city without a license.

The Nov. 11 shooting opposite Thip Plaza at Soi 12 saw Tanom Sannarong, 57, shot once through the hand. He was transported to a local hospital.







Witnesses said the shooter was a man openly carrying a gun and using his mobile phone to record people’s panicked reactions. He left the beach and returned that night, shooting the guard.

Police said Yochimura confessed to the charges, claiming he was depressed. He had come to watch the Pattaya Music Festival, but got the date wrong, checking in Monday, a day after the concerts ended.



The suspect said he saw most businesses along Beach Road were closed, so he thought there was no chance of injuring anyone by shooting.

































