Thai police propose delivery bikers wear numbered jackets for easy identification

The Royal Thai Police Office proposed deliverymen wear numbered jackets to prompt them to follow traffic rules as they have been involved in many traffic accidents.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the office proposed all couriers number the uniforms of their staff to facilitate investigation into traffic accidents.







He convened representatives of relevant governmental organizations, couriers and road safety networks to a meeting to discuss ways to reduce traffic accidents caused by reckless deliverymen on motorcycles. The meeting followed many complaints from general people on the risky driving habits of food deliverymen.

The jackets of deliverymen from different companies already showed different colors for easy identification. Numbered jackets would further facilitate the identification of deliverymen involved in traffic accidents, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.



He also said that police would take legal action against all traffic offences that deliverymen made including violation to traffic lights and traffic directions and the use of footpaths. Such offences carried a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of 2,000-10,000 baht, Pol Gen Damrongsak said. (TNA)

































