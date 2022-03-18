Thailand receives 2 million capsules of Molnupiravir treatment for COVID-19

The Department of Medical Services received two million capsules of Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral medication for the treatment of Covid-19.

The director-general of the Department of Medical Services Somsak Akksilp received the oral antiviral drug from MSD (Thailand) Ltd, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.



The department will hand over the Covid-19 drug to Zuellig Pharma Co Ltd, for distribution to hospitals next week.

Initially, one-third of the oral antiviral drug will be sent to hospitals and will be mainly used to treat the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. (TNA)
































