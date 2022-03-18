Thai SWAT team finishes 9th in global competition in Dubai

The Thai special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team has been ranked ninth in the UAE SWAT Challenge, which featured 25 police teams from around the world.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is held annually between March 13 and 17 in conjunction with the World Police Summit, which is also held in Dubai. The event is intended to foster global collaboration between SWT teams and to engage members in fact-based scenarios in an effort to develop best practices in a friendly environment.



According to organizers, participants took part in five challenges designed to put tactical and weaponry professionals to the test and promote technique exchange as well as tactical skills, mental focus, and physical endurance.

The five challenges consisted of tactics, assault, rescue, towers, and obstacles, which contestants had to overcome in the shortest amount of time possible while adhering to all contest rules.







Each team is limited to nine members and each challenge is limited to five participants.

The winner of the grand prize receives US$5,000 (165,000 baht), the first runner-up receives $3,000, and the second runner-up receives $2,000.

In the last event held in 2019, the Thai SWAT team ranked 23rd out of 49 participating teams. Dubai came first in the 2019 contest, followed by Belarus and the United States. (NNT)

































