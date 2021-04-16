Thailand reaffirms plan to open the country in July

Spreading COVID-19 is affecting the gross domestic product target of Thailand and the government adheres to its plan to open the country in July, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would discuss ways to raise public confidence which was the most important and COVID-19 must be controlled to end people’s concerns, Mr Supattanapong said.

The deputy prime minister expected the COVID-19 situation would improve.







“When people are worried about their possible infection, they seek tests and that results in reports of more cases. This shows their social responsibility and the government did not have to make an order. I view it as a positive sign. When infection is confirmed, patients use treatment services which are adequate in Thailand,” Mr Supattanapong said.



He commented that a national lockdown was unnecessary, saying the government earlier proved it could handle considerable COVID-19 cases in Samut Sakhon province.



Asked if the ongoing spread of COVID-19 would affect the government’s plan to reopen the country on July 1, Mr Supattanapong said the government was assessing situations on a daily basis and did not cancel the reopening plan because it had to stimulate the economy.







He admitted that spreading COVID-19 could prevent the GDP growth from reaching 4% this year as earlier anticipated. (TNA)











