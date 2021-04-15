Pattaya to carry on with Naklua Walk & Eat

Even as coronavirus cases jump by about 100 a day, Pattaya will not shut down the Naklua Eat & Walk weekend market, a sharp contrast with December’s Covid-19 outbreak.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai on April 14 said Walk & Eat will continue as planned through April 25, even though a person who visited the market on April 3 for 90 minutes later tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said ending the market early was discussed but, in the end, city officials decided the economic benefit outweighed any health risk.







Manote said it’s been ten days since the infected patient visited and no further cases tied to the market were found.

The decision stands in stark contrast from late December when Pattaya officials made a kneejerk reaction to shut Walk & Eat down after just a week during the second coronavirus outbreak, even though far more cases are being reported in Chonburi now than were in December.

















