Laid-off Pattaya chef puts gourmet spin on Thai street food

The former chef at a famous Pattaya hotel has opened his own restaurant, putting a gourmet spin on everyday Thai street food.

Torkiat Jarat, 32, opened Devil Krapao off Soi Khao Talo, offering fried basil dishes with uncommon ingredients.







The menu includes ground duck, bacon and premium beef, all for just 40 baht each. For noodle lovers, he’s created a clear noodle soup for 25 baht.

He also created a point card, allowing those who dine with him 12 times to get a free meal. And he’s offering free food to pregnant women and the disabled.



Torkiat didn’t want to publicize the name of the hotel that laid him off, but said he didn’t just take his unemployment lying down. He encouraged others in dire straits to keep fighting and find creative ways to survive.



















