Thailand ready to share development experiences through South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, delivered a statement during Interactive Dialogue 5 on “Investing in Human Capital: Addressing Health Crises in SIDS and Building the Potential of Youth in SIDS” to reaffirm Thailand’s readiness to share experiences and good practices with countries in the Global South through South-South cooperation and trilateral cooperation on 30 May 2024. He noted that Thailand annually conducts development programmes and offers training courses and postgraduate scholarships in many areas, including public health, to countries in the Global South through the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).







On this occasion, he also paid a courtesy call on the Honorable Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Barbuda Affairs, and in the spirit of international cooperation and partnership, presented Thailand’s financial support to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for the organization of SIDS4. They exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Thailand and Antigua and Barbuda, and discussed Thailand’s candidature for the Human Rights Council for the term 2025 – 2027. (MFA)

































































