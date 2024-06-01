Social aid initiatives planned to honor His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is launching several initiatives to honor His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary. As detailed by Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP) will distribute 72,000 sets of equipment to aid individuals with disabilities, in alignment with national celebrations planned for the King’s birthday on July 28.

The effort is part of a series of projects announced by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on May 9, aiming to enhance environmental conditions and improve public health. These include planting 72 million trees, constructing 72 reservoirs to alleviate water shortages, and renovating 72 royal hospitals and primary-care units to bolster healthcare services.







To accurately address the needs of the disabled community, the ministry has requested that local authorities collect specific data and forward it to provincial governors, who will relay the information to the central administration. Types of aid will vary from wheelchairs to walking sticks and artificial limbs.

The ministry plans to integrate lessons from royal projects and training programs into 43 self-development centers to extend these initiatives to the public.









Minister Varawut also addressed Thailand’s demographic shift toward an aging society, noting that nearly 20% of the population is currently over 60. Projections suggest that the elderly could comprise 28% of the populace by 2033, categorizing Thailand as a “super-aging” society. The declining birth rate compounds this issue, with only 510,000 newborns in 2023.

In response, the ministry said it will focus on empowering the elderly to remain active and healthy longer, promoting job opportunities tailored to seniors, and enhancing their technological proficiency. (NNT)





































