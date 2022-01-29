Thailand ready to resume ‘Test & Go’ entry on Feb 1

The government has readied all systems to resume its quarantine-free Test & Go entry scheme for visitors on Feb 1, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was confident that all systems concerned were ready for the Test & Go resumption on Feb 1 to revive the tourism sector as soon as possible.







The government suspended the quarantine-free entry channel late last year because of the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.

“Now, Thai doctors and health systems are ready for the restoration of the Test & Go scheme. Throughout 2022 the country expects at least 8 million foreign visitors and should generate 480 billion baht of related income,” Mr Thanakorn said.



He also said that the country logged 8,450 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths over the past 24 hours while 83,698 cases were receiving treatment at hospitals.

So far, 115,105,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered comprising 52,206,701 first doses, 48,450,590 second doses, 13,524,676 third doses and 923,911 fourth doses.

As much as 73.1% of the population received at least two jabs and 19.8% or one-fifth got three shots. (TNA)



























