Norwegian goes on Viking-like rampage in Pattaya

It took five police officers to contain a Norwegian expat who went on a rampage in South Pattaya.

The shirtless, unidentified man wearing only shorts was screaming and destroying property in roadside shops and stalls on a road behind Wat Chaimongkol Temple Jan. 28 and blocking traffic.

A foreign man complained to police the Norwegian slammed the hood of his car while a woman reported to the police station later that he tried to strangle her.







The lone Pattaya cop who responded to the disturbance wasn’t going to take on the Viking-sized expat himself, so he called in four backups while keeping a safe distance. Before help arrived, the man continued his tour across South Road, past Tukcom and to the Friendship Supermarket.

There, police talked and calm the man, who was speaking incoherently. He was then cuffed and brought to Pattaya Police Station.





































