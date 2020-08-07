Thailand ready to offer assistance to Lebanon and help Thais there

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says Thailand is ready to send humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, following a huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday that killed or injured many people. The ministry is ready to assist Thai nationals in Lebanon as soon as possible.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Don said that some 200 Thais are living in Lebanon. There are no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed in the blast, but the incident is likely to cause emotional trauma. For assistance, Thai nationals in Lebanon can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the embassy also has jurisdiction over Lebanon.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to offer essential assistance, particularly medical aid, to Lebanon upon request. Lebanon is already receiving humanitarian aid from many countries in the region.

Lebanese authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion. They are determining whether the blast was an accident or a terrorist attack. (NNT)











