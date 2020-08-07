US ambassador to Thailand visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature

The United States Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre visited American-founded Thai clean-tech pioneer Equator Pure Nature to discuss interesting perspectives on US businesses and American-founded companies in Thailand, their contribution to Thai society, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic and their role in assisting the development of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs.







Thailand is among countries recognized worldwide as having managed the Covid-19 situation well and deservedly garnered praise from many quarters including the World Health Organization and the United Nations for containing the virus through strict adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing, sanitization, contact tracing and gradual reopening of businesses.

The last five months has been a life-changing experience for everyone in Thailand and a number of US businesses and American-founded companies such as Equator Pure Nature stepped up during this period to contribute in many ways to ease the strain the pandemic has put on Thai society and economy.

For its part, Equator Pure Nature donated various items to vulnerable communities in Thailand. Back in April, in conjunction with Earth Day 2020, the company engaged a prominent local social media waste management influencer to help distribute Pipper Standard face masks and cleaning products to countryside hospitals. Further donations were made in May to garbage collectors, orphanages and the blind and visually impaired community.

American entrepreneur and co-founder of Equator Pure Nature Mr. Peter Wainman thanked Ambassador DeSombre for his visit and recognition of the company’s social efforts and expressed his enthusiasm to assist as much as possible. “We truly appreciate Ambassador DeSombre taking time out of his busy schedule to visit us today. Our ethos has always been to do well by doing good.

“We began by advocating a healthier household and environment with the use of natural products and now we want to continuously lend a helping hand to the less fortunate in our society during these difficult times” said Mr Wainman.







Beyond social responsibility, Ambassador DeSombre and Mr Wainman also discussed ways to help develop Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is a key driver of Thailand’s economy and job creation. Now that the economy is gradually restarting, the time is right to explore ways to guide local entrepreneurs on effective strategies to build their businesses. (NNT)











