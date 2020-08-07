Survey of garbage truck ferry incident’s effects on environment near Koh Samui Island

After the garbage ferry’s foundering, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Resources and Environment has ordered related authorities to survey the damage to the environment before suing the Raja Ferry Company.







The garbage ferry capsized about 5 nautical miles from Samui Island in Surat Thani, resulting in deaths and missing passengers and crew. Unfortunately, approximately 90 tons of garbage also sank deep into the sea.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Chatuporn Burutpat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Resources and Environment revealed that the garbage will surely affect the environment and he has already ordered the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Pollution Control Department to investigate the effects, especially on marine creatures, because of this time of the year, sea turtles are coming back to lay eggs.



Loading…

Besides the garbage, oil was spilled by the trucks and the ferry. The ministry will sue Raja Ferry Company Limited for compensation and, if the company is fouind liable, it will face penalties for breaching the prohibition of sailing during the storm season.

The permanent secretary also believes that this incident will be accelerate the search for sustainable waste management on Samui and other islands. (NNT)











