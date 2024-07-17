Thailand ranked 4th most beautiful country in ‘adventure’ category; top 3 – New Zealand, Greece, Italy

Thailand has been designated the fourth most beautiful country in the world, according to a global survey by usnews.com, celebrated for its stunning landscapes, historic ruins, and the seamless blend of modernity with tradition in its cities. Positioned just behind New Zealand, Greece, and Italy in the “adventure” category of the US News 2023 Best Countries rankings, Thailand is reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for tourists.







In the broader spectrum of the Best Countries rankings, Thailand achieved 29th place, assessed on various parameters including cultural influence, entrepreneurship, and quality of life, with Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and the United States leading the list.

Bangkok has recently been named the top city in the Asia-Pacific region by a regional magazine, with the islands of Phuket and Samui also gaining high rankings among other island destinations in the area. Adding to its accolades, CEOWORLD magazine has declared Thailand the best country to visit in your lifetime for 2024, and BeachAtlas has listed Phuket’s Maya Beach among the top five beaches worldwide.







In light of these recognitions, the Thai government is doubling down on its commitment to boost tourism and has outlined plans to attract more foreign visitors in 2025. The initiatives include targeted campaigns to encourage travel during the off-season and efforts to promote tourism in lesser-known provinces, aiming to ensure a broader distribution of tourism benefits across the country. (NNT)





































