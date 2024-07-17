Construction on western section of Bangkok’s Orange Line approved

The government has approved the commencement of construction on the western section of Bangkok’s Orange Line by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), following a legal resolution. The 35.9-kilometer Orange Line, designed to enhance connectivity across Bangkok, will link Bang Khun Non district with Min Buri district.

The route comprises a 13.4-kilometer western stretch from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Center and a 22.4-kilometer eastern stretch from the Cultural Center to Suwinthawongse in Min Buri. While the eastern section is already complete, with train services set to start in January 2028, the development of the western section has been stalled due to legal disputes over the bidding process.







The impasse was resolved when the Supreme Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA). The court upheld the MRTA’s bidding procedures, allowing BEM, which currently operates the MRT’s Blue and Purple lines, to secure the rights to develop the Orange Line.

A contract signing is scheduled this week to finalize the 140-billion-baht project agreement. The project will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Net-Cost investment model. With a 30-year contract, the western section of the Orange Line is anticipated to be completed by 2030. (NNT)











































