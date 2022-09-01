Thailand sets net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal by 2065

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has joined hands with Mae Fah Luang Foundation to launch a forest carbon credit management campaign to achieve sustainable development.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mae Fah Luang Foundation under the Royal Patronage on a new campaign pursuant to Thailand’s net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal by 2065.







The two will work together to develop market mechanisms for carbon credit transactions in Thailand, as well as to promote Thailand as a carbon credit transaction hub.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said the ministry will be implementing the royal initiatives of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, in terms of forest development and community forests.

He said Thailand has been allowing the private sector to participate in the reforestation and greenhouse gas reduction efforts, with 15 active campaigns now cutting 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.







Combined with the efforts of Mae Fah Luang Foundation, the ministry expects to help absorb greenhouse gases in 160,000 hectares (1 million rai) of forest land, benefitting some 1,100 communities nationwide

Mae Fah Luang Foundation CEO Dispanadda Diskul said the foundation has been working with the Royal Forest Department’s Community Forest Management Bureau and 32 local communities in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, and Phayao. These forest management efforts have helped some 18,000 villagers understand how carbon credits work, which in turn encourages them to protect the forests instead of destroying them. (NNT)

































