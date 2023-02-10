Gunman kills himself after shooting on minibus in Phuket

The gunman killed himself about five hours after he had carried out a shooting on a minibus in Phuket.

Two passengers were injured in the incident. It was initially reported that the man had history of mental illness. The police tried to negotiate with him to surrender but to no avail.







About 30 police officers rushed to the scene after reports on the shooting on the minibus near Kuan Dindaeng junction on Thepkrasattri Road. The driver stopped the bus to allow passengers to leave and the two injured passengers were sent to hospital.

The suspect hid on the bus and the outbound road was closed for the safety of motorists.







Somyos Bakaew, the bus driver said there were nine passengers when the bus left the terminal, heading to Phatthalung province. After it ran for less than one kilometer, he heard the gunshot and a female passenger ran to him for help. He stopped the bus and another gunshot was fired at a male passenger.

He and all passengers left the bus except the gunman.

After a five-hour standoff, the police searched the bus and found the suspect, lying dead.

It is believed that he shot himself right after firing at two passengers.

A relative of the gunman said he suffered from mental illness and was on medication. Yesterday, he disappeared from home, leaving a note that he wanted to live on his own and told the family not to look for him. (TNA)



























