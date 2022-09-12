Thailand puts more efforts in community involvement to reduce suicide rate

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently observed World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. Nearly 5,000 people in Thailand took their own lives last year and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) is now promoting community involvement to reduce suicides.

ThaiHealth personnel participated in an online discussion on using community involvement to promote mental health and address related problems. Chatwut Wangwon, director of a ThaiHealth bureau charged with supporting the control of health risk factors, said mental health is among the issues in Thailand that require close monitoring in 2022.







According to the director, the Department of Mental Health reported that suicide attempts were 10 times higher than the national average this year. This has been attributed to economic factors and the fact that many people were forced to pursue new career options. These developments contributed to mental stress and loss of hope.

Chatwut said people’s contacts and community can help them live happily and therefore reduce the probability of suicide. He stressed the need for timely health services and rapid admissions of vulnerable individuals into primary care or other services to reduce the rate of suicide.







ThaiHealth has performed in strict adherence to five action areas identified by the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion. These include building healthy public policies, creating supportive environments, strengthening community action, developing personal skills and reorienting health services. (NNT)

































