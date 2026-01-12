Thailand pushes digital health reforms to reduce doctor workload and patient waiting times

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Public Health Pattana Promphat presided over a policy workshop to advance the national health agenda, aimed at reducing physician workload and minimizing patient waiting times through integrated digital services.

The workshop brought together more than 1,000 participants, including senior executives from the Ministry of Public Health, provincial governors, public health doctors, hospital directors, digital health officers, village health volunteers, and private-sector partners.







The minister outlined two key challenges for Thailand’s public health system: the growing workload on medical personnel due to rising patient numbers and administrative tasks, and public inconvenience caused by waiting times and congestion at healthcare facilities. To address these, the ministry is advancing a digital health reform agenda that uses technology to improve service delivery.

During the event, the ministry introduced an upgraded Mor Prom Super App that integrates comprehensive health functions into a single platform. The enhanced application promotes preventive healthcare and self-care, and enables online appointment booking and telemedicine services. Several hospitals, including Phra Nang Klao Hospital, have already connected their queue systems to the platform.



The application also allows users to locate nearby healthcare facilities and access electronic documents such as medical certificates and referral letters. Medical professionals can view patient treatment histories across facilities, in compliance with applicable personal data protection laws.

Looking ahead, the minister said the ministry plans to expand data connectivity with external agencies through its digital platform, prioritizing data governance and cybersecurity. Collaboration is underway with medical schools and public and private partners to further develop digital health systems and artificial intelligence applications. (NNT)



































