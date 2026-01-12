Burapha Task Force apprehends 16 Myanmar nationals for illegal transit to Cambodia in Sa Kaeo

SA KAEO, Thailand – The Burapha Task Force has apprehended 16 Myanmar nationals in Sa Kaeo Province for illegally transiting through Thailand en route to Cambodia and transferred them for legal action.

During operations in the Nong Prue area of Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, the Khlong Hat Task Force and Ranger Company 1203 of the Burapha Task Force, in coordination with Khlong Nam Sai Police Station, encountered a group of suspicious individuals walking along an agricultural route and identified themselves for inspection.







The individuals were identified as 16 Myanmar nationals who could not produce passports or travel documents. Preliminary questioning showed that all came from the Mandalay Region, specifically Myittha Township, Myanmar. They said acquaintances told them about a Facebook page advertising cleaning jobs with a monthly wage of USD 500, and they contacted the page administrator for details.



The group said they were brought to the area by one Thai and one Myanmar national in a black pickup truck, intending to cross into Cambodia. Each person reportedly paid 12,000 baht for the journey. Officers detected the group before they could cross the border. No facilitators were found at the scene during the apprehension.

All 16 individuals were taken into custody and transferred to Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further legal action. (NNT)



































