Thailand purchases 30 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving Q1 next year

Thai Cabinet on Tuesday approved another purchase deal for 30 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including an option for pediatric doses. Deliveries for these extra doses are expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

The Cabinet in its weekly meeting endorsed a proposal to purchase 30 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine to supply the country’s inoculation campaign next year.







Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said these additional 30 million doses are scheduled for delivery from the first through the third quarters of 2022, with an option to change the product to a pediatric version for use in younger children.

Combining with the current supply agreement for 30 million doses this year, Pfizer Thailand will be delivering a total of 60 million COVID-19 jabs ordered by the Thai government.



This deal is a part of the government’s plan to procure more COVID-19 doses to supply the country’s inoculation campaign, which will also include more jabs from AstraZeneca. These plans have already been approved by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. (NNT)



























