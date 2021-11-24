Pattaya health workers campaign against dengue

Pattaya health workers distributed abate and information to South Pattaya residents to stop the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Public Health workers and village health volunteers went door to door in the Soi Kophai Community Nov. 23, handing out pamphlets on dengue fever, zika and Chikungunya and how mosquitos can spread the diseases.







Residents were advised to ensure there was no standing water on their property or to cover buckets and storage containers to prevent mosquitos from laying eggs there.

Water can be treated with abate. Residents should also keep their property clean of garbage and hidden dark areas where the insects can nest. Anyone wanting the health department to spray pesticide can call 038-253-100 ext. 4081.



























