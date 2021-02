Bangkok – Thailand’s public debt will not exceed the 60% ceiling rate by 2025 if there is no more borrowing for COVID-19 management.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the government expects to manage the fresh outbreak and there is sufficient capital in government coffers to cushion the impact.

He reiterated fiscal stability will not be affected even if public debt rises above the 60% ceiling rate in case of more borrowing to remedy deteriorating economic conditions. (NNT)