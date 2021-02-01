Thailand could attract 5 million foreign arrivals in 2021 mainly from Asian markets

Bangkok – It is feasible Thailand could receive 5 million international arrivals this year or half of the original forecast as the pandemic continues to ravage the tourism industry worldwide.







Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said a significant number of conditions would have to be met in both Thailand and origin countries for tourists to reach 10 million arrivals.

He said the number of travelers from long-haul destinations would be insufficient to reach the goal of 10 million arrivals, adding that only the Asian market is in a position to help Thailand attain this goal. (NNT)













