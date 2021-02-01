Strict precautionary safety measures implemented on first day of Thailand schools reopening

Bangkok – Schools in Bangkok have reopened on Monday (Feb 1) and have applied precautionary measures against COVID-19 by making sure that all entering their premises must undergo thermal screening and practice social distancing.







The Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, observed the public health measures taken at Wat Rangbua School in Bangkok, and expressed confidence in each school’s management because of their experience. However, he cautioned all schools to reinforce physical distancing and limit class sizes to 25 students. As for students and parents who are not fully assured, their schools can prepare assignments and arrange online learning. More blended learning will take place in the future.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Wat Rangbua School has adjusted its opening hours from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and classes are finished at 3:30 p.m. Classes that require group activities are postponed. The school has informed 10 of its students from the high-risk province of Samut Sakhon to stay home and study online for a week.





The Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, followed up on the public health measures at Thai Niyom Songkhro School in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. The school has an organized system in place by rotating students to have lunch and finish classes at different periods, to reduce congestion.

At Surasak Montree School in Bangkok, there are screening points equipped with hand-wash basins and markers to promote social distancing throughout the premises. Class sizes are limited to 25 pupils, and recesses are rescheduled to minimize physical contact. The school also utilizes blended learning by dividing students into low-risk and risk groups. They can study from home and attend classes on alternating weeks.







In Chanthaburi province, teachers and student inspectors at Siyanuson School help screen all students, as their parents are not allowed to enter the school. Its classrooms and contact surfaces are disinfected regularly.

In Ratchaburi province, the Vice Governor of Ratchaburi, Prakob Wongmaneerung, visited Narivittaya School (St. Mary Convent) and Ratchaburi Technological College (RTC). He reminded the institutions to remain stringent in implementing the disease-control measures. Schools are advised to cancel the morning assembly in front of flag poles on the first week of reopening. (NNT)













