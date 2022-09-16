Thailand to launch new daily minimum wage in clusters of provinces next month

The Cabinet has approved increasing the daily minimum wage to help mitigate the effects of rising inflation, with the new rates taking effect in October.

Last month, the tripartite committee comprising government, employers and employees agreed on average wage hikes of 5.02%, with nine clusters of provinces receiving nine different rates. The proposal was then submitted to the Cabinet by the Ministry of Labor and approved on Tuesday (13 Sep).







Under the new wage hike, workers in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces would receive the minimum daily wage of 353 baht – a 22-baht increase from the current 331 baht. Workers in Chon Buri, Rayong, and Phuket will receive the highly daily wage raise of 354 baht, while some provinces will see a lower daily minimum wage rate of 328 baht.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said it was time to raise daily minimum wages after the previous hike was approved in January 2020. He said the hike was acceptable to business owners as they understand people’s economic difficulties and believe the higher wages will help all sides given the current economic situation. He added that the government will take additional steps to address economic issues such as high fuel prices and growing inflation, particularly for those most vulnerable to rising living costs. (NNT)

































