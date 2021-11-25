Thailand provides door-to-door vaccination and mental health assistance

While the COVID-19 pandemic affects the physical health of people, the increased stress level from the situation is also affecting people’s mental health as well. The Ministry of Public Health has been taking care of people’s mental wellbeing through a campaign that is proactively providing consultation at 633 communities.







The Community Mental Health Vaccine campaign, which operates in 633 local communities across the country, aims to provide villagers with mental health-focused assistance along with other physical health services during the pandemic.

With the support of the public health network, government agencies, and private firms, the campaign is intended to create a sense of safety and peace within communities.



Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry has been encouraging people across the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and getting local health facilities involved in the campaign, including door-to-door operations by health volunteers.

The Department of Mental Health’s Director-General Dr. Amporn Benjaponpitak said the department has been working with partner agencies since April 2020, with the campaign now reaching 633 communities in every province of the country.

Among the communities in this nationwide campaign, communities in Lamphun, Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Nakhon Sawan have been selected as model communities. They are recognized for their success in lessening the pandemic’s impact on mental wellbeing, including suicide attempts. (NNT)

































