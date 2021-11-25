Pattaya allocates more budget for tourism, defunds infrastructure projects

The Pattaya City Council approved the city’s 1.6-billion-baht budget for 2022 that includes more tourism and less roadwork.

The budget was smaller than many of the newly appointment council members wanted or expected. But city finance officials explained there was less money to go around after the land tax was cut 90 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.







In addition to normal operational items, the budget includes 2 million baht in funding for next year’s Pattaya Marathon, 2.5 million baht for Loy Krathong, 10 million baht each for the 2022 Pattaya Music Festival and Fireworks Festival, and 3 million baht for a Naklua community flea market. The separate Naklua Eat & Walk was budgeted for 5 million baht.

Another 2.5 million baht was set aside for a “road show” for the city to promote itself in the North and Northeast to local travel buyers.



Most notably, nearly all infrastructure and development projects were defunded. City officials say they will go hat in hand to the central government later on a case-by-case basis for new drainage pipe, roadwork and other development projects.



























