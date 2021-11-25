Thailand prepares to tackle wildfires and haze during cold season

The prime minister has told the armed forces to continue to assist people who are hit by floods and to contribute to mitigating the problems of forest fires, smoke haze, and airborne particles during the cold season.







During a meeting of the Defense Council, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha reiterated his call for the Ministry of Defense’s disasters relief center, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters’ disasters relief center, and military units to aid flood and storm victims who suffered from recent heavy rains and storm surges. For provinces where floods have lifted and recovery operations are underway, the prime minister asked military units to coordinate work with relevant agencies to administer repairs to damaged homes, vehicles, electrical appliances, and farm equipment.



On the issues of wildfires, smoke haze, and PM2.5 airborne dust, Gen. Prayut asked military units to ready their personnel and equipment to address these problems and to synergize their efforts with the relevant public agencies in each locality. As some areas of the country are now starting to experience cold weather, the armed forces were also told by the prime minister to make preparations on this front and to also work with public health units in each locality to mitigate contagious diseases that will spread in the cold season. The armed forces were also told to make preparations to distribute clothes and blankets to people who are hit by cold weather. (NNT)



























