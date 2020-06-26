Thailand proposes three paths for actions to advance ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era

At Phakdi Bodin Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the 36th ASEAN Summit via a teleconference. Also participating were leaders of the 10 ASEAN member states and ASEAN Secretary General. The Prime Minister delivered a statement, gist of which is as follows:







The Prime Minister stated that the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Thailand and the global community into the ‘new normal’ way of life, while the world is also moving into a volatile geopolitical phase which has impacted international security and stability. ASEAN should cooperate to counter these trends by strengthening regionalism and the spirit of giving and sharing, as well as preserving ASEAN Centrality in the regional architecture to avoid being forced to take sides.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to propose three paths for actions to advance ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era:

First, ‘More connected ASEAN’: The Prime Minister urged member states to urgently make ASEAN truly connected by accelerating the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 and promoting connectivity and green infrastructure development as to create seamless and sustainable ASEAN. He also called on ASEAN to start considering shared paths in easing measures that have become obstacles to traveling in order to help restore businesses and people-to-people connectivity.

Second, ‘Stronger ASEAN’ by ‘building strength from within’: through advancing economic integration and expediting the signing of RCEP within this year so that ASEAN recovers economically. The Prime Minister also proposed promotion of investment in digital infrastructure as the digital economy is crucial key that will increase the value of ASEAN’s GDP. ASEAN must also build its strength on biodiversity by using technology and innovation to produce high valued goods and services as well as environmentally friendly, in line with “Business Model BCG”.

Third, ‘Better-immune ASEAN’: The Prime Minister called on ASEAN to prepare for volatilities and challenges that could arise in the future by creating long-term immunity. He also expressed support for all three main pillars of the ASEAN Community Council to start developing a recovery plan in order to set path building immunity for ASEAN in the future, and building upon the success which ASEAN has collectively achieved. The said plan should cover the issues of health, food, human security and human rights problems.





The Prime Minister also emphasized that Thailand has applied the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy which stresses building strength from foundation and taking moderation, reasonableness and good immunity into consideration, along with the sustainable development agenda. In addition, the COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated that ASEAN must uphold putting people at the center and gives importance to looking after every group of the population, particularly vulnerable groups which include migrant workers.

In closing, the Prime Minister adopted the “ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” and expressed Thailand’s determination in intensifying ASEAN’s cooperation and solidarity, while seeking partnerships with external partners to be able to respond to all internal and external challenges from now on in an effective manner.

















