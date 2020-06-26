Thai masseuses returned from UAE reported new Covid-19 cases

Thailand reported four new imported cases of Covid-19, raising the total cases to 3,162.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Adminstration (CCSA) said two new cases were two Thai women, who returned from Sudan and were in state quarantine in Samut Prakan.







The two others were female masseuses, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 13. They were placed under quarantine in Bangkok.

The death toll remained at 58. Out of all patients, 3,040 cases recovered and 64 others are being treated at hospitals. (TNA)











