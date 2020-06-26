Finnish Ambassador lauds Thailand’s success in curbing COVID-19

At the Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Ms. Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of her completion of tenure. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister thanked Finnish Ambassador for her significant role in strengthening cooperation between Thailand and Finland, as the two countries have had cordial relations for over 66 years. He also commended Finland’s educational system, and thanked for the country’s constant support regarding basic educational system development.

Finnish Ambassador lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership which has resulted in the country’s political and social stability, and Thailand’s successful measures in response to the COVID-19 situation, as well as the country’s clear standpoint in promoting respect and equality with regard to human rights and women’s rights.

Both parties also discussed reinforcement of bilateral cooperation in other potential areas, and agreed to join hands in the post-COVID economic rehabilitation effort.

The Prime Minister called for Finland’s support on the FTA negotiation between Thailand and EU. He also extended his invitation for Finnish private sector to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in the fields of its expertise, i.e., digital economy, bioeconomy, circular economy, and BCG, and called on the Finnish Government to support Thailand’s agricultural sector, i.e., importing Thai agro products and employing Thai labors in the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister committed that the Thai Government would take good care of Finnish investors in Thailand. (Thaigov.go.th)











