Thailand promotes ‘Visit Art City, Taste Delicious Food in Krabi’ August 26-30

The arts, culture and cuisine of the Southern Thai resort destination of Krabi is to be prominently showcased at yet another domestic promotion event to be held between 26-30 August at The Mud Crab Sculpture Park, Krabi Town.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is supporting the event ‘Visit Art City, Taste Delicious Food in Krabi’, along with Krabi Province, Krabi Provincial Cultural Office, Krabi Province Commercial Office, Krabi Chamber of Commerce, NSTDA, and the provincial health and safety authorities.

Many activities will be showcased in the event; such as, the famous contemporary art fair of Krabi Province and “The Street Art” of Southern provincial groups.

Exotic local culinary fare will be highlighted by a diverse range of restaurants, both local and international, including halal dishes, designer dishes by hotel chefs and fresh seafood from the Andaman Sea. All the food outlets have committed to avoid use of Styrofoam containers.

About 100 local enterprises have signed up as exhibitors to display locally-made products.

The event’s highlight will be a light and sound show called “Light up Your Life” featuring multicolored balloons and water fountains. There will also be a mini-concert by famous artists; such as “New-Jiew”, “Getsunova” and the award-winning performer “Ake Chokechai”.







In addition, TAT is giving cash coupons worth 100 Baht for spending at the event.

Tourists who have registered with the “We Travel Together” app will receive a 40% discount on accommodation, a discount coupon worth 600 Baht per day, which can be used for food and entrance fees to participating attractions, and a 40% refund of the air ticket (but not exceeding 1,000 Baht). For, more details, please check out “We travel together” website.

For more tourism information, call the TAT Contact Centre 1672. (tatnews.org)











