Moxey makes a big Pattaya comeback at Laem Chabang

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, Aug. 17

Laem Chabang B+C

Stableford

Laem Chabang was looking a picture as our sixteen golfers made their way to the first tee. We would play the B and C nines on a perfect golf course and, once again, in perfect golfing weather.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The fairways here are beautiful and the grounds staff were busy keeping them even more well-trimmed and manicured. There were plenty of compliments for the greens also. However, with everything done that the greenkeeper could do, it was, as suggested by some, a fairly hard day. It happens that way sometimes.

It was slow going at times as, for a rare time, we didn’t have the course to ourselves. This may account for the lower scores, certainly lower than our last visit here.

Steve Moxey has been down to an eight handicap, so he can play a bit, but that handicap has been slipping somewhat over a couple of months and today he played off a handicap of # 11.

But that old game started to return and he has grabbed his first win since having a run of wins earlier in the year. 38 points got Moxey a good win on a tough day.





We thought Darren Beavers had left town to move to Surin, and he had. But he had some things to do in Pattaya so he signed on for a game at Laem Chabang with his buddy, Colin Service. He has played some rounds at Surin, so found good form to grab second spot with a solid 37 points.

Ever reliable, Paul Durkan filled third place with 34 points off his generous handicap of #5. We are pretty sure that when Paul steps out, he will be in the mix somewhere.

Near Pins: Wayne Peppernell, Paul Durkan (x2), Steve Moxey.







Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Steve Moxey (11) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Darren Beavers (19) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Paul Durkan (5) – 34 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Mike Firkin – 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Mike Jeffreys – 17 pts c/back











