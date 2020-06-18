Thailand promotes tourism via ‘stay one night, get one night free’ at hotels and resorts

Fifty-one hotels and resorts in Trat province have joined a ‘stay one night, get one night free’ campaign to promote tourism under new normal conditions.

The Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Trat Office, chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for a project to promote tourism in the province. The President of the Trat Tourism Association, Viyada Srong, together with hotel and resort operators in the eastern province, were in attendance to support the ‘stay one night, get one night free’ campaign. Travelers, who spend a night at hotels or resorts in Trat, and pay a room rate of 500 to 7,500 baht a night, will have the privilege of staying an additional night, free of charge. The campaign is supported by 51 hotels and resorts in Trat. It will run from July to September this year.







In Chanthaburi province, workers at The Music Bar & Restaurant are cleaning and renovating the premises, even though it will remain closed due to the precautionary measures. Apisak Padungsin, owner of The Music Bar & Restaurant, said that once the restrictions imposed on bars and entertainment venues are lifted, some 100 employees will be able to return to work. The venue has taken all necessary anti-contagion measures. He said the government should quickly find a vaccine, restore the confidence of tourists and revive the economy.

In Chiang Mai province, Chiang Mai Zoo reopened for the first time with free admissions on offer. People can book tickets at www.chiangmaizoo.com or via the “Eventpop” mobile application. The zoo is strictly observing new normal tourism protocols. Precautionary measures include screening visitors, requiring visitors to check-in and out with the government’s Thai Chana online platform, promoting social distancing and providing alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout the venue. All facilities and vehicles at the zoo are thoroughly disinfected. Bookings from June 15th to 30th, 2020, are already over 70 percent of capacity. (NNT)











