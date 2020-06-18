Thailand considers ‘Emergency Decree’ alternative after June 30

Health and security agencies will consider enforcing existing laws instead of the Emergency Decree for COVID-19 control, after the end of the State of Emergency, while the general public is constantly reminded to continue taking precautionary measures.

The National Security Council (NSC) Secretary General Gen Somsak Rungsita, has announced after discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, that security and public health agencies will be considering alternative legal measures to combat COVID-19 after the State of Emergency comes to end.







The government declared the nationwide State of Emergency in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Initially set for one month, the State of Emergency has been extended several times with the current end date at 30 June.

The NSC secretary general said that legal measures to be taken after the end of the State of Emergency must allow for effective actions to control the disease, adding that the authorities are considering the Communicable Diseases Act which is currently active in parallel with the State of Emergency, as well as other disaster prevention and mitigation laws.

He said however that the situation in other countries, including those wary of a second wave such as China, Japan, and Australia will be considered, along with asking that the general public not let its guard down, and continue observing precautionary measures.

Gen Somsak has denied any political agenda behind maintaining the State of Emergency, stressing the need for extraordinary measures to meet public health concerns, adding that political movements will not be considered a reason whether or not to extend the State of Emergency, as political protests are already regulated under other laws without the need for the Emergency Decree. (NNT)











