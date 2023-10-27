Thailand promotes tourism destinations at ‘Tourism EXPO Japan 2023’

The Tourism EXPO Japan 2023 OSAKA/KANSAI (TEJ 2023) is being held from 26 to 29 October 2023 at the International Exhibition Center Osaka, Japan. The event is one of the world’s largest annual travel festivals, bringing together the tourism industry and companies from all over Japan and the rest of the world to provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, exhibitions and business meetings, and promotion and direct marketing to consumers, as well as stimulating domestic and overseas tourism demand. The 26th and 27th October are reserved for businesses discussions by industry professionals, while the 28th and 29th October will be open to the general public.







At Thailand’s booth, there will be a presentation of Thai art and culture, an exhibition about tourism in Thailand, a performance of folk music, a demonstration of recycling products from ocean waste, and other subjects. In addition, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has led 11 Thai airlines and businesses in the tourism industry to present their products and services to Japanese professionals.

This year, from 1 January to 30 September 2023, there were 574,740 Japanese tourists visiting Thailand. In 2023, TAT expects to welcome over one million Japanese visitors to the Kingdom. (NNT)













