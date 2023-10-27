PM lauds ‘Undertaker’ as cultural mirror, pledges support for Thai cinema on global stage

A top government official praises the Thai film ‘Sapparor’, or ‘Undertaker’ in English, for its authentic representation of local culture and promises support to bring Thai films to the global market.

Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, revealed his thoughts on the movie ‘Sapparor’ after viewing with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, on the night of October 25th.







He believes that ‘Sapparor’ sheds light on a profession many are unfamiliar with, offering deeper insights into Thai culture. He further pledges support for talented directors to showcase both short and long films on the world stage.

Regarding censorship and content checks, he considers these to be outdated practices that need modernization to allow more creative freedom. This is especially important for Thai short films, which often lack funding. Dialogue is needed, but the Committee on Soft Power has already taken notice of the issue of lack of resources.







‘Sapparor’ tells a story that subtly incorporates elements of “soft power” through the lifestyle of Northeastern villagers. It portrays the funeral rituals and traditions, setting a new standard for the Thai film industry. Since its release on October 5th, 2023, it has earned a staggering 500 million Baht nationwide. The film continues to receive positive feedback and consistent ticket sales. Moreover, ‘Sapparor’ has become the highest-grossing Thai film in the past eight years. (NNT)



















