Thailand promotes ‘Safety Zone’ for future tourism reopening

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is now assisting tourism businesses to adapt to new health and safety practices, aiming to make tourism attractions safe zones for post-COVID-19 tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has launched a Safety Zone seminar aimed to prepare tourism business for the future reopening of the country to international tourists, once the COVID-19 situation deescalates.







The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said today that tourism businesses need to adapt to the New Normal of tourism, to help regain confidence among tourists and ensure safety.

The Department of Tourism under the MOTS has introduced an initiative to make tourism attractions “Safety Zones,” where sanitary, health, and quality services are a priority.



The Department of Tourism’s Director General, Anan Wongbenjarat said today a safety zone will require good management to make tourists feel safe and fairly treated.

The department has been working with related agencies to promote the five model “Safety Zone” tourism attractions, with one attraction representing one category.

So far the department is working to promote the old town neighborhood of Nan province as a model attraction for urban tourism, Ban Rai Kong Khing village in Chiang Mai as a model for community-based tourism, Bang Saen beach in Chonburi as a model natural tourism attraction, Yaowarat neighborhood of Bangkok as a model for commercial district tourism, and Asiatique shopping center in Bangkok as a model man-made tourism attraction. (NNT)

























