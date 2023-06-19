PM meets police chief to address various concerns related to execution of law

The caretaker prime minister has met with the police commissioner-general to discuss a range of law enforcement matters.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasized that the meeting with Police-General Damrongsak Kittiprapas was a routine consultation intended to address various concerns related to the execution of the law.







The discussions centered on cooperation between law enforcement authorities and citizens, particularly in areas such as transportation, in order to ensure adherence to legal guidelines. The premier stressed his commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns whenever they collectively voice them, while underlining that the government is committed to addressing every issue.

Gen Prayut also underscored the importance of identifying wrongdoing, noting that even proposing or seeking benefits after committing an offense is in itself an offense.







The prime minister has called for a broad review of all matters, including those pertaining to the Ministry of Transport and truck weight regulations. He further affirmed that the government’s dedication to strict rule enforcement and clarified that any police officers found violating these rules would be subject to disciplinary measures and, if necessary, legal penalties.

Regarding the current legal controversy over iTV shares involving the office of the Prime Minister’s Secretary, it was shared that the prime minister had not been updated nor has he discussed the issue, as relevant authorities are already handling the matter. Given the busy schedule, the prime minister indicated that it would be most effective for everyone to focus on their responsibilities. (NNT)

















